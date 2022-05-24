Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 24, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A little a.m. rain;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSW;11;84%;96%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;28;Sunny, low humidity;37;29;W;14;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;15;Mostly sunny;31;18;NW;13;30%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Not as warm;22;14;WNW;18;56%;89%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;16;10;Mostly cloudy;17;13;SW;26;66%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;15;7;Partly sunny;15;8;SSW;12;49%;1%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very warm;35;19;Sunny and cooler;27;19;WNW;16;40%;9%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;27;9;Very warm;29;13;E;21;27%;1%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Sunshine and warm;30;20;E;17;51%;73%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;WSW;12;48%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;15;13;Breezy;18;11;SW;24;65%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;34;21;Hazy sunshine;37;21;NW;13;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;36;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;11;63%;24%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;21;A t-storm around;29;21;SW;14;68%;45%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;14;73%;78%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;15;A couple of showers;21;16;W;17;64%;86%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;34;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NW;19;15%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;30;18;Warm with some sun;32;16;N;11;44%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;21;11;A shower and t-storm;21;13;WSW;15;55%;89%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;SE;12;75%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;Breezy in the a.m.;24;12;ESE;18;55%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;22;15;A little p.m. rain;21;13;NNW;16;73%;72%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;16;8;Breezy in the p.m.;18;13;WSW;20;62%;32%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;23;12;Partly sunny;28;14;SE;12;55%;44%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;22;12;Warmer;26;13;NW;11;61%;64%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;21;14;Showers around;15;5;SSE;19;80%;86%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds breaking;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;ENE;9;41%;74%;5

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;28;19;Hazy sunshine;29;18;SW;17;48%;6%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;34;21;Plenty of sun;34;21;NNE;14;23%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;17;14;Clouds and sun;19;12;SSE;9;74%;22%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;27;19;A thunderstorm;28;20;SE;6;68%;90%;7

Chennai, India;Very warm;40;29;A t-storm around;38;28;S;12;66%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;16;14;A shower and t-storm;23;18;S;24;74%;99%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;30;26;Showers around;31;27;SSW;16;74%;97%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;17;9;A shower and t-storm;17;11;SW;20;62%;98%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;26;22;Sunshine and nice;27;22;NNW;18;77%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;18;Clouds breaking;22;14;NW;14;60%;27%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A stray shower;32;23;SSE;15;69%;47%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sunshine;35;27;SSE;8;55%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;3;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;9;W;12;42%;4%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;27;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;11;72%;96%;13

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;23;SSE;7;74%;94%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;16;9;A passing shower;16;10;WSW;29;72%;91%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with hazy sun;28;15;Mostly sunny;31;19;NNE;13;25%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Periods of sun;23;18;ENE;16;61%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, becoming heavy;27;24;A shower in spots;31;26;SE;7;77%;94%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and delightful;24;10;E;6;49%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;30;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;E;16;70%;90%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun;21;8;A passing shower;17;10;E;18;53%;98%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SW;14;77%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;28;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;13;83%;85%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;21;53%;14%;13

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;39;28;Some sunshine;37;28;WSW;17;37%;3%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;NNE;16;34%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;24;14;Nice with sunshine;26;13;ENE;15;56%;4%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;S;14;73%;93%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;35;27;Breezy in the p.m.;34;27;N;24;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;S;10;55%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;17;NW;21;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;35;28;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;WSW;24;59%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;26;16;A stray thunderstorm;27;16;SSE;8;69%;57%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;NNW;16;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;19;8;Mostly cloudy;22;13;SSE;12;37%;80%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong winds;31;26;Very windy;32;26;ENE;42;59%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Clouds and sun;31;22;SSW;10;60%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;27;A t-storm or two;36;27;ESE;11;61%;66%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;8;81%;87%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;15;-3;Mainly cloudy;14;0;ENE;10;29%;9%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;SW;11;79%;70%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;SSE;13;80%;1%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Winds subsiding;21;14;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;N;18;44%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower and t-storm;17;9;An afternoon shower;17;11;WSW;24;69%;61%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;SSW;12;55%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;SSW;14;70%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;23;9;Mostly sunny;21;10;ENE;13;43%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;31;28;Clouds and sun;31;28;WSW;13;69%;74%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;32;25;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;ENE;11;70%;39%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;WSW;11;57%;62%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;Periods of sun;19;13;NNE;15;65%;61%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;12;A t-storm around;26;14;NE;11;36%;42%;12

Miami, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;30;27;Winds subsiding;31;26;E;25;55%;52%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;20;7;Mostly cloudy;21;10;SSW;13;54%;91%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;32;26;Decreasing clouds;32;26;SSW;22;65%;18%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;19;13;Showers around;16;10;SSE;22;66%;92%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Warmer with some sun;23;13;SE;1;36%;25%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cold;10;4;Low clouds;13;6;WNW;14;46%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;29;Mostly sunny;33;29;W;15;65%;4%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;27;15;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;NNE;11;58%;36%;10

New York, United States;Not as warm;20;13;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;13;44%;7%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;W;15;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warm with sunshine;25;14;Warm with clearing;28;15;NNE;18;35%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;NNE;8;53%;18%;11

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;17;9;A couple of showers;14;8;S;15;75%;98%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;18;7;Warmer with some sun;23;12;ESE;8;42%;70%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy with some sun;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;E;22;76%;91%;3

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;9;84%;98%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;11;80%;68%;5

Paris, France;A couple of showers;18;9;Clouds and sun;20;14;WSW;13;58%;20%;7

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;21;11;Episodes of sunshine;20;11;ESE;12;72%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;34;27;WSW;11;71%;85%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;14;77%;65%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;ESE;12;56%;67%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mainly cloudy;20;12;Mostly cloudy;21;12;WSW;12;49%;25%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;31;13;A shower and t-storm;26;10;WSW;16;65%;74%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;11;A little p.m. rain;20;12;SW;13;62%;69%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;Decreasing clouds;24;12;NE;11;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A downpour;28;23;Rain in the morning;28;24;SE;17;79%;97%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Cloudy;8;6;N;10;75%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine and nice;21;11;A passing shower;19;9;SW;13;57%;96%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Sunny and nice;26;17;NNE;11;69%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;41;27;ESE;14;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;28;16;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;WSW;13;35%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;16;5;Mostly cloudy;18;7;E;8;48%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Mostly sunny;22;12;WSW;17;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;SE;12;79%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;29;24;A couple of showers;29;24;ESE;18;77%;90%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;22;17;Rain and a t-storm;21;17;WSW;9;100%;96%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;NE;18;11%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;18;6;Partly sunny;19;5;SSW;6;63%;8%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A t-storm or two;30;22;N;6;78%;81%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;19;9;Partly sunny, warmer;25;12;N;12;49%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;16;12;Low clouds;19;11;N;14;65%;24%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;29;12;Turning cloudy;26;14;WSW;11;48%;90%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;22;18;Cloudy;25;19;E;15;72%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;W;9;72%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;A t-storm in spots;29;14;SSW;8;58%;79%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;17;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;18;9;A couple of showers;19;7;SW;14;67%;87%;5

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;17;12;A shower or two;18;12;W;10;78%;64%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;24;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;22;E;9;87%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;19;11;A passing shower;20;10;SSW;14;44%;97%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;31;19;Sunny and very warm;34;22;ENE;11;24%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;20;10;Mostly sunny, windy;20;9;NNW;30;48%;19%;10

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;29;19;Sunny and windy;29;17;NW;31;16%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;N;14;60%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;E;8;40%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Breezy in the p.m.;27;19;S;19;59%;27%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;16;11;High clouds, windy;17;13;ESE;26;63%;66%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;ESE;15;34%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as hot;32;20;Partly sunny;32;19;NNW;14;50%;6%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;19;4;Clouds and sun;21;3;ENE;17;17%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;17;11;An afternoon shower;19;11;ENE;9;56%;52%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;23;14;Afternoon rain;20;13;W;14;71%;81%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;32;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;SW;8;65%;100%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;21;9;Mostly cloudy;20;9;WNW;13;57%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;21;14;Periods of rain;18;10;W;12;77%;92%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;14;9;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;SSE;13;70%;65%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Downpours;33;25;W;14;67%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A little a.m. rain;19;7;Mostly sunny, cool;17;6;NE;6;47%;14%;11

