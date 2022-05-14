Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 14, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SSE;14;86%;65%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy with hazy sun;31;23;Sunny and warmer;35;26;N;16;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;29;19;A stray t-shower;28;16;W;14;50%;47%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Humid with sunshine;23;18;SW;12;81%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;20;10;Clouds and sun, warm;24;16;ENE;15;53%;27%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;4;W;9;46%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;NNW;12;31%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;23;10;Increasing clouds;24;13;SSW;20;48%;32%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning t-storms;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;S;18;75%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Lots of sun, nice;25;15;Partly sunny;26;17;SE;10;51%;8%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;17;16;An afternoon shower;20;16;W;19;77%;66%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;35;22;Hazy sun and hot;40;24;SSW;15;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;34;24;A p.m. shower or two;34;24;SSW;10;72%;76%;6

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;30;20;High clouds;26;21;W;12;85%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;35;27;A couple of t-storms;34;27;SW;10;77%;93%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;23;16;Mostly cloudy;24;17;WNW;12;56%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;Mostly sunny;27;11;SW;9;22%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, nice;27;13;Partly sunny;27;13;WSW;9;42%;2%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;ENE;7;46%;3%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;11;A shower in spots;19;11;ESE;10;69%;56%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;W;13;52%;18%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NE;8;42%;3%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Periods of sun, warm;26;16;SE;9;49%;29%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;27;14;A shower and t-storm;22;13;S;10;54%;91%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;23;12;Periods of sun;25;15;NNW;10;39%;0%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Partly sunny;16;10;SW;12;56%;11%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;29;20;A t-storm around;28;19;NNE;9;45%;74%;10

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;26;14;Decreasing clouds;22;13;WSW;9;37%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy;30;19;Sunny and beautiful;30;18;N;18;29%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;SE;10;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;30;19;A t-storm around;31;20;SSE;5;59%;48%;12

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;37;27;Clouds and sun;35;28;S;15;79%;13%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;23;18;A shower;19;14;NNW;12;63%;74%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a t-storm;29;26;A couple of t-storms;29;26;SW;14;83%;98%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;16;8;Partly sunny;17;6;NW;16;60%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;27;23;Plenty of sun;29;23;W;9;76%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;35;22;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;S;14;43%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;SSE;16;66%;30%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;44;29;Hot with sunshine;46;31;W;15;17%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;26;10;Partial sunshine;25;10;SE;13;30%;10%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;ESE;9;72%;58%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;SE;7;73%;76%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;17;8;An afternoon shower;15;12;E;13;81%;90%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A couple of showers;21;15;A shower in the a.m.;24;15;NE;13;47%;58%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;W;17;69%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;NNE;14;86%;99%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ESE;10;38%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower;29;21;A shower;29;22;SE;12;71%;89%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing, a shower;15;6;Breezy with a shower;13;5;WNW;24;53%;51%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;WSW;12;70%;92%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Downpours;26;18;NE;25;79%;98%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;ENE;17;54%;36%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny;38;27;WSW;17;38%;3%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;27;Very hot;42;28;NNE;17;15%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouding up;22;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;13;ENE;9;65%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSE;10;74%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;39;32;Sunshine, very hot;42;31;N;14;20%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;11;Turning cloudy;22;11;E;10;46%;29%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;27;15;Mostly cloudy;27;15;NNW;15;22%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;41;28;Hazy sun and breezy;35;28;WSW;24;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;28;19;Humid with a t-storm;29;19;WNW;8;70%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;30;Sunny and very warm;43;31;ENE;9;14%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in spots;19;10;Breezy in the a.m.;19;9;WNW;20;42%;29%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy and windy;30;26;Increasingly windy;30;26;ENE;26;67%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;33;23;W;7;66%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;31;Partly sunny, warm;36;30;SSE;13;57%;11%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;Afternoon showers;33;25;NNE;7;74%;97%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;NE;15;23%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;8;73%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;11;76%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;16;Not as warm;21;17;SSW;17;70%;33%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;A thundershower;22;15;E;16;59%;97%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Partly sunny;29;15;S;11;45%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;24;Sunny and nice;30;24;SSW;12;71%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds breaking;28;15;Clouds and sun;26;13;WSW;12;40%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;28;W;27;68%;74%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;6;83%;96%;2

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SE;8;51%;82%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;20;13;Sunshine and nice;21;12;NW;20;66%;32%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;Rather cloudy;27;12;NNE;10;29%;4%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;12;67%;57%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;14;7;A shower or two;16;5;NW;21;62%;81%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SW;19;69%;77%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;15;11;SW;18;51%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;Heavy afternoon rain;25;16;SSW;2;65%;89%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;16;9;A little p.m. rain;16;8;WNW;10;61%;79%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;30;Mostly sunny;33;29;WSW;18;69%;6%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;15;Decreasing clouds;26;14;ENE;15;55%;44%;10

New York, United States;Fog early in the day;22;17;Clearing and humid;25;18;S;11;66%;44%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief showers;28;17;Decreasing clouds;27;16;W;13;36%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Showers around;24;11;SSW;25;47%;85%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;23;13;Decreasing clouds;22;14;NNE;7;49%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;17;6;NE;8;44%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;31;17;A little p.m. rain;25;14;SW;14;63%;58%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;N;15;78%;92%;4

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WNW;10;86%;97%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;24;Cloudy with showers;29;25;ENE;10;83%;95%;2

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;24;15;A shower and t-storm;29;16;SSE;14;46%;79%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy, p.m. showers;20;13;Rather cloudy;19;10;ESE;9;72%;26%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;28;A t-storm around;36;27;SW;8;64%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;A downpour;31;24;N;16;79%;94%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy with a shower;33;22;High clouds and warm;35;23;ESE;10;50%;40%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;23;10;Partly sunny;23;11;E;7;38%;2%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;23;6;SW;12;32%;1%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;20;12;Occasional rain;19;12;SSW;12;69%;85%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, pleasant;26;14;Partly sunny;24;13;NNE;11;72%;25%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A little a.m. rain;30;23;SE;13;73%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;9;7;A morning shower;12;8;ESE;18;83%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;14;8;A shower in spots;14;6;NW;20;55%;41%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;26;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;NE;10;72%;80%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;37;24;N;16;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Decreasing clouds;27;10;Periods of sun;26;11;WNW;12;56%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;14;7;A morning shower;14;8;W;16;71%;52%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;20;12;Partly sunny;19;12;W;26;66%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;Cloudy with t-storms;26;18;E;11;84%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;30;24;Showers around;30;24;ESE;21;70%;70%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Increasing clouds;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NNW;10;70%;32%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and pleasant;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;NNE;14;10%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;19;4;Sunshine, pleasant;22;5;SSW;3;43%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Overcast, a shower;30;23;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;ENE;8;74%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;30;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;13;SSE;11;60%;67%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Rain at times;16;10;SSW;9;81%;98%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;SW;13;25%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;22;16;Cloudy;22;15;WSW;15;43%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;10;70%;68%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;23;11;A thunderstorm;24;10;SSW;14;53%;85%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning shower;30;25;E;21;64%;42%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;16;5;Sun and some clouds;16;4;NW;13;44%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;26;18;Cloudy;25;16;W;10;77%;29%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;22;21;Occasional rain;22;18;NE;13;78%;99%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;12;7;Increasingly windy;11;8;WNW;27;64%;46%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Sunny and warmer;26;16;E;7;50%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;25;12;Clouding up, warm;27;13;NNE;17;40%;64%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Sunny and nice;28;20;SSE;13;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Windy this afternoon;33;21;Cooler with sunshine;24;17;W;15;58%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;25;16;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;ESE;8;59%;59%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;26;16;An afternoon shower;18;15;ENE;8;70%;97%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;18;13;A t-storm in spots;20;13;NNW;18;73%;92%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;SSE;4;39%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;28;17;Warm with sunshine;32;17;ESE;14;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;More sun than clouds;15;-4;Sunny and pleasant;18;-1;NNE;8;24%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;14;10;Rain;14;10;ESE;9;70%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;26;14;ESE;8;39%;3%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;35;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;24;E;2;65%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;14;8;A shower in spots;16;4;NW;17;53%;42%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy and cooler;18;9;Partly sunny;19;8;NW;19;44%;6%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief p.m. showers;17;14;Cloudy, p.m. showers;17;14;N;11;84%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;35;26;Thunderstorms;34;25;SSW;9;67%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;24;11;A t-storm around;23;11;NE;5;44%;82%;10

