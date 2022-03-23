Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 23, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Overcast;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;16;76%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;35;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;NE;6;23%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;15;5;A few showers;12;5;WSW;8;62%;78%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds, a shower;16;14;High clouds, breezy;19;12;ESE;23;47%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and mild;19;4;Sunny and mild;17;4;NNE;8;56%;26%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Showers around;5;0;N;15;56%;99%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;7;6;Cool with low clouds;11;8;ESE;16;64%;30%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. snow;-5;-6;Cloudy and windy;-3;-6;WSW;33;94%;39%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;A drenching t-storm;29;16;S;17;79%;100%;4

Athens, Greece;Rain tapering off;10;7;Sunshine and warmer;16;6;NNW;15;43%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;23;16;Increasingly windy;23;18;SW;25;78%;7%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and warmer;28;11;Hazy and not as warm;21;9;WSW;20;35%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;23;A t-storm or two;33;24;SSE;8;74%;86%;12

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;33;20;Partly sunny;31;20;WSW;9;49%;15%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;11;72%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;13;10;Winds subsiding;14;10;ENE;29;73%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Some sun returning;12;3;Clouds and sun;15;5;NE;9;63%;29%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;17;1;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;W;10;52%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and mild;18;-1;Fog to sun;15;2;NW;6;56%;1%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;10;A little p.m. rain;21;10;SE;8;68%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;18;A t-shower in spots;28;18;ENE;13;60%;47%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and mild;20;2;Sunny and mild;19;3;NNE;14;36%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and mild;19;3;Sunny and mild;18;2;NE;6;56%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;16;-1;Sunny and nice;18;4;ENE;10;56%;6%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and mild;20;2;Sunny and mild;20;2;ESE;10;36%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with some sun;25;15;Showers around;18;11;WNW;20;71%;96%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;17;A t-storm around;28;19;NE;10;45%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;13;3;Sunshine and warmer;18;9;SW;13;48%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;16;10;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;10;W;21;42%;27%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;More clouds than sun;27;18;Partly sunny;22;17;SSE;17;61%;6%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;32;19;Decreasing clouds;31;20;ESE;6;47%;27%;12

Chennai, India;Very warm and humid;35;28;Warm with some sun;35;27;SSE;15;74%;30%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;6;A shower or two;7;4;WNW;14;77%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;33;26;Showers around;31;25;WSW;12;68%;62%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog to sun;11;0;Fog, then some sun;13;3;W;11;64%;9%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;18;Sunny and nice;24;17;N;23;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Breezy and warmer;18;4;Mostly sunny;19;6;SSE;14;36%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;13;76%;46%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;35;21;Warm with hazy sun;35;21;E;10;30%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Warmer;12;2;Milder with sunshine;18;3;WSW;13;29%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun and hot;38;24;Very hot;39;24;SSW;18;46%;4%;9

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;9;75%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine;14;6;Some sun;15;5;W;5;73%;4%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler, p.m. showers;9;8;Remaining cloudy;15;7;NNE;11;48%;32%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;12;Rain, heavy at times;14;12;WNW;8;82%;100%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;19;18;A little a.m. rain;23;21;SE;11;86%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower in spots;25;15;A morning shower;25;16;NNW;8;62%;52%;10

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;31;21;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;W;12;57%;85%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;6;-2;Partly sunny;9;0;WNW;15;66%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;13;64%;57%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;16;A little p.m. rain;21;20;E;17;85%;99%;2

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;28;22;Increasingly windy;28;22;ENE;30;59%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;37;25;Partly sunny;36;25;SSW;11;31%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and not as hot;31;17;Hazy sunshine;31;16;NNE;14;34%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Partly sunny;10;4;SW;10;59%;10%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;13;72%;57%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;Sunny and breezy;27;22;N;30;41%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;24;15;Partly sunny;25;15;WNW;12;50%;33%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;22;5;Sunny;17;5;NNE;10;29%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;32;23;Sunny;34;21;WSW;15;52%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;27;14;Hazy sunshine;27;13;W;10;51%;4%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;37;21;Hazy and breezy;35;19;N;30;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;16;3;Cooler;10;3;NNW;20;54%;60%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ENE;30;58%;62%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Very warm;35;23;E;7;56%;35%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Remaining very warm;36;26;SSW;14;50%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;N;7;71%;78%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;15;5;An afternoon shower;14;5;ENE;10;67%;78%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SW;12;66%;52%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;22;18;High clouds;22;17;S;11;78%;22%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain tapering off;14;11;A couple of showers;17;12;NE;18;72%;98%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and mild;19;5;Fog to sun;17;5;ENE;6;51%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;31;16;Sunny and very warm;31;15;S;9;42%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;Variable cloudiness;32;26;SSE;11;73%;34%;6

Madrid, Spain;Occasional rain;13;9;A couple of showers;14;9;ENE;9;71%;98%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;Mainly cloudy;31;27;NW;16;59%;3%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NE;11;83%;99%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;ESE;11;45%;13%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;Clearing;19;12;SSE;12;62%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and beautiful;26;8;NNE;11;17%;3%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;26;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SSW;22;67%;91%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and mild;16;1;Sunshine and cooler;10;-1;N;19;48%;8%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Becoming cloudy;33;27;SE;14;63%;30%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;Downpours;21;13;N;21;59%;98%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Rain and drizzle;5;2;SE;23;77%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and mild;7;-5;Sunny and mild;8;-1;S;8;67%;3%;3

Mumbai, India;Warmer;38;28;Hazy sunshine;34;27;SSW;10;44%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;29;16;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;16;45%;14%;14

New York, United States;A touch of p.m. rain;9;6;Breezy with rain;11;8;S;25;78%;98%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain this afternoon;12;3;A shower or two;14;4;WSW;9;59%;87%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow at times;-3;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-9;WSW;28;83%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;14;7;Turning sunny;14;4;SE;11;55%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Fog to sun;9;-2;Fog, then some sun;13;0;WNW;5;68%;13%;2

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon shower;5;0;Rain and drizzle;7;2;ESE;18;85%;97%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;33;24;Becoming cloudy;32;25;N;9;65%;60%;8

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;NNW;17;64%;43%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy a.m. showers;27;23;Showers around;30;24;E;13;78%;75%;3

Paris, France;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;Sunny and mild;19;6;ENE;9;56%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;E;18;43%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;S;11;66%;76%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and breezy;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;N;19;79%;92%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;ESE;10;42%;6%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and mild;18;0;Fog to sun;17;0;N;9;52%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A flurry;9;4;Mostly sunny;17;6;E;12;65%;3%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;20;11;Periods of rain;20;12;SSW;13;72%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy with showers;17;9;Showers around;17;8;SE;9;76%;94%;6

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SE;14;73%;97%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Plenty of clouds;6;4;A morning shower;6;0;ENE;11;76%;45%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;9;0;Partly sunny, mild;12;1;W;7;61%;12%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;NE;11;63%;4%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunny and hot;35;16;NNE;12;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;20;1;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;NNW;10;51%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;7;-1;A morning shower;5;0;WSW;11;77%;55%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;19;10;Fog to sun;17;9;SW;17;71%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;17;72%;48%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with sunshine;29;23;Winds subsiding;28;23;E;24;70%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;24;19;A shower or two;24;19;N;13;82%;86%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNE;8;30%;29%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;21;8;Sunny and warmer;27;12;SSW;8;25%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;30;20;A p.m. shower or two;30;20;NE;12;72%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain tapering off;14;9;Showers around;17;11;E;14;69%;99%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;3;Inc. clouds;11;6;NNE;10;68%;26%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;8;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;S;11;72%;5%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny, mild;18;12;SSE;15;62%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;NNE;11;72%;75%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;10;-1;Sunny and warmer;16;1;W;13;43%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers around;28;24;A morning shower;29;24;ENE;24;64%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;12;0;Clouds and sun, mild;14;0;WSW;11;63%;17%;3

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;Periods of rain;22;19;NNE;13;76%;100%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;15;14;Warmer;23;19;ESE;17;74%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;6;-1;Periods of sun;9;0;WSW;17;74%;35%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and colder;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;5;1;NE;10;93%;97%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Snow;4;-1;Snow, then rain;2;-1;NW;8;86%;96%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun and some clouds;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;S;11;34%;83%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cool;15;9;Periods of rain;14;9;WSW;23;65%;100%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;21;3;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;ESE;10;40%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;12;5;A little rain;15;6;E;16;52%;82%;4

Toronto, Canada;Afternoon rain;4;3;Breezy and milder;10;3;WSW;24;78%;44%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cool;15;8;Sunshine and cool;17;9;ESE;12;56%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;17;6;Mostly sunny;18;10;SE;14;57%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up;3;-6;Windy and colder;-3;-15;ESE;27;50%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;3;A thick cloud cover;11;5;NE;7;56%;26%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;19;3;Sunny and mild;19;3;NW;12;40%;1%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A morning shower;29;23;E;10;74%;87%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and mild;15;2;Mostly sunny;11;-1;NW;12;51%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and warm;19;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;WNW;12;43%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;20;17;Partly sunny;21;14;S;10;82%;75%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;SW;10;54%;15%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and chilly;6;-2;Cold, an a.m. flurry;3;-4;NNE;5;69%;56%;2

