Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, January 10, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;32;26;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;SSW;14;79%;30%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;23;15;Plenty of sunshine;23;16;N;7;59%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;15;7;Decreasing clouds;14;5;ENE;6;72%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Winds subsiding;17;9;Partly sunny;12;7;ENE;12;59%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;7;0;Showers around;5;3;SSW;17;84%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, not as cold;-2;-4;Cloudy;1;-3;ESE;5;78%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cooler;7;1;Not as cool;14;5;E;8;54%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;-13;-24;Mostly cloudy, cold;-16;-19;SSE;11;92%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and warmer;36;21;Sunny and hot;37;22;ESE;10;31%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;13;9;A little rain;14;6;N;10;75%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;19;Partly sunny;27;18;WSW;15;59%;28%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;Brief a.m. showers;19;10;SE;21;74%;83%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;SE;10;72%;19%;5

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;SSE;9;57%;28%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;35;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;S;8;55%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;11;9;Partly sunny;14;7;NNW;17;76%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;3;-8;Chilly with sunshine;0;-8;NE;7;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;Snow showers;0;-6;WNW;12;87%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;5;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;S;7;79%;62%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;18;11;S;9;75%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;23;19;A thunderstorm;24;19;N;19;78%;91%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;4;-3;Partly sunny;1;-5;NNW;19;65%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;1;0;Areas of low clouds;3;0;SW;9;88%;59%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;4;-3;Morning snow showers;2;-5;NE;20;59%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;5;-4;Mostly cloudy;4;-8;N;13;45%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit and very warm;34;22;Very hot;38;23;SE;12;43%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;20;Cloudy;30;21;ENE;9;34%;21%;4

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sun;13;2;Colder with hazy sun;3;-4;NW;27;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;17;11;Sunny and breezy;21;12;S;22;30%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with some sun;25;18;Rain and drizzle;22;18;SSE;16;71%;60%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;26;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;NE;6;60%;59%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Lots of sun, humid;31;24;E;8;75%;6%;6

Chicago, United States;Colder;-8;-16;Not as cold;-1;-1;SW;26;59%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NE;12;74%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;3;0;Showers around;2;0;SW;10;75%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Some sun, less humid;27;21;NNE;11;55%;5%;4

Dallas, United States;Abundant sunshine;13;0;Becoming cloudy;14;4;SSW;10;42%;22%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;32;26;Breezy;33;26;NE;24;69%;56%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;16;8;Hazy sunshine;17;8;W;7;84%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Hazy sun and warmer;12;-1;Periods of sun;9;0;SSW;10;29%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;17;An afternoon shower;28;18;NW;9;65%;94%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;8;74%;82%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;12;3;Periods of sun;7;3;WSW;10;83%;11%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with sunshine;11;2;Sunny and mild;12;3;NE;10;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;17;14;E;23;77%;46%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;17;15;Rather cloudy;18;13;NE;10;65%;11%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;17;A stray t-shower;23;17;NE;9;85%;80%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower;28;21;A couple of showers;26;20;NE;19;69%;97%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;-10;-17;Periods of sun, cold;-7;-8;SSW;8;86%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;22;ESE;9;56%;26%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;Sunshine;21;14;ENE;12;49%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;27;19;Partly sunny;26;20;ENE;18;65%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;29;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;SE;10;59%;96%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;15;3;Hazy sunshine;17;3;N;12;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;12;8;A little p.m. rain;10;2;NNE;25;93%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;15;83%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Heavy a.m. t-storms;33;23;Humid;29;24;NNW;13;69%;39%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;A stray t-shower;25;16;SE;8;61%;91%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;Plenty of sun;8;-6;SSW;9;26%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;22;11;Plenty of sun;22;10;NE;9;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;20;6;A stray t-shower;19;4;WSW;6;67%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;34;21;Hazy and very warm;34;23;NNE;21;35%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;-4;-5;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-13;NNW;17;80%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;29;23;Some sun, a shower;30;23;N;9;56%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;8;69%;80%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;27;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;18;NNW;9;58%;98%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;34;24;Clouds breaking;34;22;SE;5;64%;8%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;14;4;A little rain;13;4;ESE;14;68%;92%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing and warm;34;26;Very warm;33;26;SW;10;70%;30%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;23;21;More clouds than sun;24;20;SSE;12;73%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;14;10;Partly sunny;16;8;NE;12;78%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;9;7;A couple of showers;10;2;NNE;10;94%;92%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;24;11;Mostly sunny;25;11;NNE;9;25%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;30;24;Cloudy;29;24;SW;10;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;3;Mostly sunny, mild;15;0;ENE;6;68%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;NNE;15;64%;9%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;SE;6;70%;90%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;7;62%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;30;18;A shower in the a.m.;26;17;SE;19;68%;61%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;18;7;Mostly cloudy;18;5;N;10;55%;23%;3

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;26;20;Windy;23;20;ENE;31;77%;97%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;-3;-10;Colder;-9;-15;N;13;87%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;37;24;High clouds, breezy;33;24;ENE;26;60%;2%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;30;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;SE;15;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Much colder;-12;-24;Sunny, but very cold;-18;-20;SE;6;54%;50%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-4;-10;Cloudy and colder;-9;-14;N;19;75%;61%;0

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;Plenty of sunshine;26;19;N;11;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;High clouds, breezy;27;14;NNE;23;51%;3%;5

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;-1;-9;Sunny and frigid;-7;-8;SW;23;33%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Partly sunny;18;13;S;14;60%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-14;-20;Cloudy;-13;-16;SSW;19;87%;5%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;5;A little a.m. rain;10;3;WNW;15;70%;78%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-1;-2;A snow shower;5;-1;WNW;14;59%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;-12;-24;Very cold;-18;-19;SE;12;47%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;31;25;Turning out cloudy;30;25;WNW;5;70%;44%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;NNW;13;65%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;23;Sun and clouds, nice;29;22;NNE;8;71%;36%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Areas of low clouds;5;-2;NE;6;85%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Hot, becoming breezy;34;23;ESE;20;30%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;32;26;Increasing clouds;31;23;SSW;8;61%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Clouds, p.m. showers;32;24;NE;14;71%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;18;A passing shower;31;17;ESE;10;55%;92%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, rain mixing in;2;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-4;WSW;6;82%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;0;-14;Hazy sun and colder;-7;-25;NNE;14;51%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;18;11;Occasional rain;18;11;NNE;13;73%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;16;9;Mainly cloudy;18;7;ESE;6;83%;5%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower;31;25;E;13;69%;92%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;4;3;A bit of p.m. snow;4;1;SW;27;72%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;0;-10;Colder;-6;-11;S;3;74%;45%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;26;22;A couple of showers;27;23;SSE;9;86%;97%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;25;14;Clouds and sun;25;14;SE;8;26%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Breezy in the p.m.;10;5;Partly sunny;11;2;NNE;19;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-6;-17;Cloudy and frigid;-15;-21;S;4;99%;0%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;NNE;10;75%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A t-storm around;26;18;ENE;22;64%;59%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;28;22;Partly sunny;27;22;ESE;10;77%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;High clouds;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;N;13;80%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;NE;7;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;SW;13;46%;18%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;30;20;NW;12;65%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Partly sunny, mild;18;5;E;5;76%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Brief a.m. showers;7;7;A few showers;10;10;S;14;84%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Overcast, a flurry;4;-9;Hazy sun and colder;-5;-10;NW;16;36%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;2;Sunshine, but chilly;6;0;N;19;51%;25%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;20;66%;63%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain this afternoon;5;-1;A snow shower;1;-8;ENE;14;81%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;NE;12;60%;62%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;-2;-4;A snow shower;0;-1;SW;12;82%;79%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;A t-storm around;27;22;NE;16;74%;88%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;20;14;Rain and drizzle;15;13;ENE;9;69%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-13;Bitterly cold;-13;-14;S;9;90%;50%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;4;-1;Sunny, not as cool;11;2;NE;7;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. shower;8;1;Becoming cloudy;12;2;N;13;62%;18%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;13;6;Mostly cloudy;13;7;ENE;8;41%;11%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;SE;11;54%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;17;5;Mostly cloudy;15;3;NE;11;49%;4%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;5;Chilly with rain;6;2;NNW;13;96%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;P.M. snow showers;-6;-17;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-7;SSW;16;60%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy, p.m. showers;17;11;Mostly cloudy, windy;13;11;NW;34;70%;85%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Morning rain;12;8;A morning shower;12;8;NW;29;73%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-15;-30;Clearing;-14;-31;NNW;13;78%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain at times;6;5;Rain;8;8;SE;10;80%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;4;-3;Periods of sun;1;-5;NW;14;54%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Sunshine and hot;33;16;ESE;9;49%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;-1;-6;Colder;-4;-16;NE;7;53%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;0;-6;Periods of sun;-2;-6;NNW;8;90%;30%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;24;18;Windy;23;17;N;38;76%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;34;18;High clouds;33;20;WSW;6;51%;1%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;1;-3;Cloudy;5;-5;NE;2;67%;22%;1

