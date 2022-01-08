Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, January 8, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;Humid;32;26;SW;11;79%;57%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;23;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;WNW;8;59%;27%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;18;7;Periods of sun;15;6;ENE;17;70%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Some sunshine;15;9;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;W;22;62%;31%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;5;A shower in the a.m.;7;2;SSW;22;79%;59%;1

Anchorage, United States;Flurries, very cold;-13;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-10;-11;N;23;65%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;High clouds;11;-1;ESE;10;57%;3%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;-2;-5;Morning flurries;-4;-17;WSW;21;49%;50%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;36;22;A t-storm around;34;21;ENE;18;59%;57%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;14;10;A couple of showers;16;7;SSW;6;74%;98%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;25;18;A morning shower;26;18;W;13;65%;61%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;SE;8;51%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;8;79%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Clouds and sun;29;18;ESE;9;60%;9%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;8;50%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;12;9;Breezy in the a.m.;15;9;NNW;20;64%;39%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;9;-5;Cloudy;4;-5;NNE;7;62%;9%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;2;0;Snow showers;2;-1;N;8;90%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;A few p.m. showers;3;-1;A couple of showers;3;0;WSW;13;77%;92%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;22;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;W;10;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;19;NNW;20;83%;80%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;-1;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-1;ENE;15;69%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;6;3;A shower in the a.m.;6;0;SW;15;72%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;2;2;Milder with a shower;7;4;NE;8;75%;97%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;5;80%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;ESE;14;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;33;20;Variable clouds;30;20;NE;11;38%;21%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;Cloudy;11;0;NNW;7;56%;3%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;21;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;10;SSW;22;45%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Hot with sunshine;37;20;Cooler;25;18;W;19;71%;90%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;A little a.m. rain;27;18;ENE;6;58%;64%;6

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;7;75%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of ice;-1;-2;Breezy, then colder;-1;-12;W;25;51%;51%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;ENE;12;72%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Overcast, a shower;3;0;A couple of showers;3;1;ENE;22;72%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;27;21;Cloudy, less humid;28;21;NNE;16;50%;2%;2

Dallas, United States;A shower or two;16;10;Breezy and cooler;11;1;NNE;24;58%;7%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;26;Breezy and very warm;33;26;NE;22;67%;19%;7

Delhi, India;A shower and t-storm;17;11;Hazy sunshine;17;8;WNW;8;94%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Rain to snow;7;-10;Partly sunny;2;-6;SSW;8;64%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Hazy sun;28;17;WNW;8;59%;5%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;8;74%;87%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;7;2;Mostly cloudy;8;6;WSW;25;77%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Low clouds;7;3;Mild with sunshine;10;2;NNE;8;32%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;W;26;55%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;21;15;A morning shower;17;15;N;11;96%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;16;A stray t-shower;22;16;NNE;8;82%;80%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;17;58%;85%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, not as cold;-5;-7;A few flurries;-2;-13;NNE;11;96%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;SE;8;55%;3%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;ENE;9;61%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;26;20;Sunshine and nice;26;20;WSW;7;70%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Low clouds breaking;28;19;Hazy with a shower;30;18;SE;9;57%;82%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain tapering off;14;5;Cloudy;15;4;N;7;74%;27%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;12;7;Hazy sun and mild;15;9;E;8;85%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;15;78%;87%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Sunny and nice;30;23;S;9;58%;16%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;15;A stray thunderstorm;24;16;N;10;64%;85%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;A touch of p.m. rain;2;-3;Partly sunny, milder;9;-5;SSW;10;38%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;NE;10;52%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Inc. clouds;17;8;Mainly cloudy;20;6;WSW;6;66%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;34;21;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;N;12;37%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;-1;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;NNE;11;76%;98%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNE;16;60%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;8;66%;82%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;27;16;Hazy sunshine;28;17;SW;7;63%;5%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;5;74%;87%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;16;5;A little p.m. rain;13;4;SSE;12;69%;81%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;SW;10;67%;28%;8

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;24;20;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;11;73%;12%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;13;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;11;NNW;7;72%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;10;3;Partly sunny;7;3;WSW;14;80%;27%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;17;8;Mostly sunny;21;11;NNE;7;52%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;25;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SSW;9;74%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;7;0;Partly sunny;15;6;WNW;19;66%;20%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;27;N;14;66%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ENE;7;72%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;6;66%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm around;24;14;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSW;14;65%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;22;6;Partly sunny;21;6;NNE;9;42%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;26;23;Brief showers;26;23;E;22;72%;97%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;-3;-6;Periods of snow;-1;-5;E;8;75%;96%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;38;25;Increasingly windy;33;24;ENE;27;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;NE;16;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cold;-12;-12;Morning snow;2;-13;W;25;80%;91%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-11;SE;13;67%;98%;0

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;27;22;Sunny and nice;27;19;N;16;52%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NE;21;53%;7%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-2;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;W;23;64%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;A passing shower;18;9;SSW;15;72%;91%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-3;-3;A little snow;-2;-13;WSW;24;95%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;9;1;Mostly cloudy;12;3;N;7;68%;7%;1

Oslo, Norway;Morning snow, cloudy;-4;-4;A bit of snow;0;-4;N;8;62%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cold;-10;-11;Morning snow showers;1;-14;W;23;82%;67%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;31;24;High clouds;31;25;NNW;6;69%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A passing shower;32;23;NW;15;64%;91%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;ENE;9;69%;57%;4

Paris, France;Rain;9;4;A couple of showers;8;3;NW;13;61%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;29;16;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;SE;26;47%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Sunny and nice;32;24;NW;7;58%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning t-storms;29;23;Some brightening;32;24;N;20;70%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;SSE;10;47%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;2;-3;Rain and snow shower;4;0;WSW;16;56%;90%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;5;-14;Increasing clouds;0;-15;NE;3;75%;10%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Afternoon showers;19;11;SE;14;66%;96%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Sunny;18;5;E;7;71%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;ESE;13;63%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;6;1;Windy in the p.m.;6;3;SE;26;60%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-1;-2;A few flurries;0;-4;SW;10;85%;62%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;26;22;A shower and t-storm;24;21;N;9;77%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;21;9;Sunny and nice;23;11;SE;9;34%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;10;-1;A couple of showers;10;3;N;10;74%;98%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, quite cold;-9;-9;A little p.m. snow;-3;-12;W;10;66%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Turning cloudy;13;7;ENE;12;83%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;27;17;Some sun, a shower;28;16;ENE;20;57%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;27;24;Breezy;28;23;ENE;22;72%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;N;10;73%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;7;Partly sunny;23;8;E;6;35%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;27;16;Clouds and sun;27;17;SW;13;49%;7%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;N;17;69%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Increasing clouds;13;5;Partly sunny;14;10;WNW;7;87%;22%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;Partly sunny;8;1;SE;8;80%;7%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-4;Becoming cloudy;4;-8;NW;3;66%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;2;NNE;11;60%;55%;2

Singapore, Singapore;P.M. showers, breezy;32;25;Morning showers;31;25;NNW;16;72%;93%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the a.m.;5;1;A couple of showers;8;3;SE;11;84%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;23;65%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-3;A few flurries;-1;-4;NNE;8;86%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;A shower and t-storm;23;22;SSW;21;85%;91%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;18;16;A little rain;19;16;ENE;11;72%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;-3;-4;A few flurries;1;-6;ENE;10;86%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;7;0;Mostly sunny;6;-1;ENE;7;79%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;2;Cooler;7;0;N;9;80%;27%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;NNE;8;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;17;58%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Morning rain;16;7;A couple of showers;12;4;ESE;8;73%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Increasing clouds;11;5;N;9;70%;80%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;0;-1;Breezy;3;-8;W;33;75%;57%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;12;10;Windy;15;11;WSW;34;62%;57%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;14;10;P.M. rain, breezy;15;10;WNW;24;79%;97%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-11;-30;Mostly sunny;-15;-33;N;9;85%;10%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;2;1;Not as cold;5;0;NE;6;75%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;3;-4;More clouds than sun;2;1;WNW;11;60%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;E;7;50%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;A few flurries;-1;-5;SE;8;58%;52%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;-1;-5;Partly sunny;1;-5;E;12;73%;10%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer;21;17;Very windy;23;18;NNW;47;69%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;SW;6;46%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;6;-7;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;NE;3;56%;3%;2

