Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;Humid;32;26;SW;11;79%;57%;8 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;23;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;WNW;8;59%;27%;4 Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;18;7;Periods of sun;15;6;ENE;17;70%;44%;3 Algiers, Algeria;Some sunshine;15;9;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;W;22;62%;31%;2 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;5;A shower in the a.m.;7;2;SSW;22;79%;59%;1 Anchorage, United States;Flurries, very cold;-13;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-10;-11;N;23;65%;94%;0 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;High clouds;11;-1;ESE;10;57%;3%;1 Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;-2;-5;Morning flurries;-4;-17;WSW;21;49%;50%;1 Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;36;22;A t-storm around;34;21;ENE;18;59%;57%;13 Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;14;10;A couple of showers;16;7;SSW;6;74%;98%;2 Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;25;18;A morning shower;26;18;W;13;65%;61%;7 Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;SE;8;51%;2%;3 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;8;79%;66%;4 Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Clouds and sun;29;18;ESE;9;60%;9%;6 Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;8;50%;0%;6 Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;12;9;Breezy in the a.m.;15;9;NNW;20;64%;39%;2 Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;9;-5;Cloudy;4;-5;NNE;7;62%;9%;2 Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;2;0;Snow showers;2;-1;N;8;90%;94%;1 Berlin, Germany;A few p.m. showers;3;-1;A couple of showers;3;0;WSW;13;77%;92%;0 Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;22;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;W;10;68%;66%;7 Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;19;NNW;20;83%;80%;4 Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;-1;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-1;ENE;15;69%;44%;1 Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;6;3;A shower in the a.m.;6;0;SW;15;72%;62%;1 Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain\/snow;2;2;Milder with a shower;7;4;NE;8;75%;97%;1 Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;5;80%;44%;1 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;ESE;14;51%;0%;11 Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;33;20;Variable clouds;30;20;NE;11;38%;21%;8 Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;Cloudy;11;0;NNW;7;56%;3%;1 Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;21;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;10;SSW;22;45%;1%;3 Cape Town, South Africa;Hot with sunshine;37;20;Cooler;25;18;W;19;71%;90%;7 Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;A little a.m. rain;27;18;ENE;6;58%;64%;6 Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;7;75%;2%;6 Chicago, United States;A bit of ice;-1;-2;Breezy, then colder;-1;-12;W;25;51%;51%;2 Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;ENE;12;72%;89%;5 Copenhagen, Denmark;Overcast, a shower;3;0;A couple of showers;3;1;ENE;22;72%;85%;0 Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;27;21;Cloudy, less humid;28;21;NNE;16;50%;2%;2 Dallas, United States;A shower or two;16;10;Breezy and cooler;11;1;NNE;24;58%;7%;1 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;26;Breezy and very warm;33;26;NE;22;67%;19%;7 Delhi, India;A shower and t-storm;17;11;Hazy sunshine;17;8;WNW;8;94%;2%;4 Denver, United States;Rain to snow;7;-10;Partly sunny;2;-6;SSW;8;64%;1%;3 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Hazy sun;28;17;WNW;8;59%;5%;4 Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;8;74%;87%;11 Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;7;2;Mostly cloudy;8;6;WSW;25;77%;85%;1 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Low clouds;7;3;Mild with sunshine;10;2;NNE;8;32%;1%;3 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;W;26;55%;2%;3 Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;21;15;A morning shower;17;15;N;11;96%;66%;1 Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;16;A stray t-shower;22;16;NNE;8;82%;80%;4 Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;17;58%;85%;4 Helsinki, Finland;Snow, not as cold;-5;-7;A few flurries;-2;-13;NNE;11;96%;62%;0 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;SE;8;55%;3%;7 Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;ENE;9;61%;20%;4 Honolulu, United States;Some sun;26;20;Sunshine and nice;26;20;WSW;7;70%;44%;5 Hyderabad, India;Low clouds breaking;28;19;Hazy with a shower;30;18;SE;9;57%;82%;5 Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain tapering off;14;5;Cloudy;15;4;N;7;74%;27%;1 Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;12;7;Hazy sun and mild;15;9;E;8;85%;44%;2 Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;15;78%;87%;6 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Sunny and nice;30;23;S;9;58%;16%;5 Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;15;A stray thunderstorm;24;16;N;10;64%;85%;13 Kabul, Afghanistan;A touch of p.m. rain;2;-3;Partly sunny, milder;9;-5;SSW;10;38%;4%;3 Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;NE;10;52%;0%;4 Kathmandu, Nepal;Inc. clouds;17;8;Mainly cloudy;20;6;WSW;6;66%;4%;4 Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;34;21;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;N;12;37%;2%;6 Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;-1;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;NNE;11;76%;98%;0 Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNE;16;60%;56%;5 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;8;66%;82%;3 Kolkata, India;Sunshine;27;16;Hazy sunshine;28;17;SW;7;63%;5%;4 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;5;74%;87%;8 La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;16;5;A little p.m. rain;13;4;SSE;12;69%;81%;6 Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;SW;10;67%;28%;8 Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;24;20;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;11;73%;12%;12 Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;13;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;11;NNW;7;72%;2%;2 London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;10;3;Partly sunny;7;3;WSW;14;80%;27%;1 Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;17;8;Mostly sunny;21;11;NNE;7;52%;1%;3 Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;25;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SSW;9;74%;44%;7 Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;7;0;Partly sunny;15;6;WNW;19;66%;20%;1 Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;27;N;14;66%;81%;6 Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ENE;7;72%;44%;6 Manila, Philippines;Showers around;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;6;66%;44%;5 Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm around;24;14;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSW;14;65%;1%;11 Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;22;6;Partly sunny;21;6;NNE;9;42%;1%;5 Miami, United States;A couple of showers;26;23;Brief showers;26;23;E;22;72%;97%;2 Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;-3;-6;Periods of snow;-1;-5;E;8;75%;96%;0 Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;38;25;Increasingly windy;33;24;ENE;27;61%;2%;9 Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;NE;16;53%;0%;11 Montreal, Canada;Cold;-12;-12;Morning snow;2;-13;W;25;80%;91%;0 Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-11;SE;13;67%;98%;0 Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;27;22;Sunny and nice;27;19;N;16;52%;1%;5 Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NE;21;53%;7%;11 New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-2;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;W;23;64%;93%;1 Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;A passing shower;18;9;SSW;15;72%;91%;3 Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-3;-3;A little snow;-2;-13;WSW;24;95%;94%;0 Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;9;1;Mostly cloudy;12;3;N;7;68%;7%;1 Oslo, Norway;Morning snow, cloudy;-4;-4;A bit of snow;0;-4;N;8;62%;62%;0 Ottawa, Canada;Cold;-10;-11;Morning snow showers;1;-14;W;23;82%;67%;0 Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;31;24;High clouds;31;25;NNW;6;69%;66%;6 Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A passing shower;32;23;NW;15;64%;91%;7 Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;ENE;9;69%;57%;4 Paris, France;Rain;9;4;A couple of showers;8;3;NW;13;61%;88%;0 Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;29;16;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;SE;26;47%;0%;12 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Sunny and nice;32;24;NW;7;58%;6%;7 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning t-storms;29;23;Some brightening;32;24;N;20;70%;44%;4 Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;SSE;10;47%;6%;5 Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;2;-3;Rain and snow shower;4;0;WSW;16;56%;90%;0 Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;5;-14;Increasing clouds;0;-15;NE;3;75%;10%;2 Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Afternoon showers;19;11;SE;14;66%;96%;6 Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Sunny;18;5;E;7;71%;0%;3 Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;ESE;13;63%;66%;11 Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;6;1;Windy in the p.m.;6;3;SE;26;60%;87%;0 Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-1;-2;A few flurries;0;-4;SW;10;85%;62%;1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;26;22;A shower and t-storm;24;21;N;9;77%;99%;3 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;21;9;Sunny and nice;23;11;SE;9;34%;2%;4 Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;10;-1;A couple of showers;10;3;N;10;74%;98%;1 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, quite cold;-9;-9;A little p.m. snow;-3;-12;W;10;66%;87%;0 San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Turning cloudy;13;7;ENE;12;83%;1%;3 San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;27;17;Some sun, a shower;28;16;ENE;20;57%;80%;7 San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;27;24;Breezy;28;23;ENE;22;72%;55%;5 San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;N;10;73%;7%;6 Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;7;Partly sunny;23;8;E;6;35%;4%;6 Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;27;16;Clouds and sun;27;17;SW;13;49%;7%;9 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;N;17;69%;56%;5 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Increasing clouds;13;5;Partly sunny;14;10;WNW;7;87%;22%;1 Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;Partly sunny;8;1;SE;8;80%;7%;1 Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-4;Becoming cloudy;4;-8;NW;3;66%;2%;2 Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;2;NNE;11;60%;55%;2 Singapore, Singapore;P.M. showers, breezy;32;25;Morning showers;31;25;NNW;16;72%;93%;5 Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the a.m.;5;1;A couple of showers;8;3;SE;11;84%;99%;1 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;23;65%;44%;5 Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-3;A few flurries;-1;-4;NNE;8;86%;62%;0 Sydney, Australia;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;A shower and t-storm;23;22;SSW;21;85%;91%;4 Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;18;16;A little rain;19;16;ENE;11;72%;85%;1 Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;-3;-4;A few flurries;1;-6;ENE;10;86%;69%;0 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;7;0;Mostly sunny;6;-1;ENE;7;79%;4%;2 Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;2;Cooler;7;0;N;9;80%;27%;1 Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;NNE;8;28%;0%;3 Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;17;58%;3%;3 Tirana, Albania;Morning rain;16;7;A couple of showers;12;4;ESE;8;73%;98%;1 Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Increasing clouds;11;5;N;9;70%;80%;3 Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;0;-1;Breezy;3;-8;W;33;75%;57%;0 Tripoli, Libya;Windy;12;10;Windy;15;11;WSW;34;62%;57%;3 Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;14;10;P.M. rain, 