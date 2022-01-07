Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, January 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sunshine;31;25;A few showers, humid;31;26;SW;12;82%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;N;5;55%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;16;5;Sunshine;16;7;E;15;69%;22%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;12;8;WSW;16;66%;26%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Downpours;6;2;Occasional rain;6;5;W;25;89%;98%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-16;-19;Flurries, very cold;-13;-18;NNE;23;72%;50%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;13;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;SSE;9;52%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;-3;-5;Increasingly windy;-1;-6;SW;31;67%;72%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;36;24;Partly sunny;35;22;ENE;12;55%;10%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;18;11;A couple of showers;16;9;NE;8;74%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;23;16;Showers around;26;18;W;10;63%;83%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;19;7;Sunshine;19;5;NNE;8;59%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;Downpours;31;23;ESE;8;76%;99%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;27;18;Hazy sun;28;18;ESE;9;58%;6%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun, some clouds;34;24;Plenty of sun;33;22;S;6;50%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;4;Breezy in the a.m.;14;9;W;17;64%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;6;-6;Partly sunny, mild;9;-5;ENE;14;37%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;4;0;A little rain;2;0;WSW;11;79%;99%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow to rain;3;1;Showers around;3;-2;SSE;12;78%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;21;8;A little p.m. rain;22;11;ESE;9;60%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;22;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNW;20;82%;91%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny;1;-6;Mostly sunny;0;-5;W;9;72%;32%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;5;1;Occasional rain;8;3;WNW;21;74%;100%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of p.m. snow;2;0;A passing shower;3;2;NE;14;76%;96%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Brilliant sunshine;3;-7;Mostly cloudy;3;-7;SW;5;54%;7%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with some sun;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;ENE;15;47%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds, warm;34;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NE;10;40%;23%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;10;-1;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;NW;11;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;S;10;46%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;32;20;Sunny and very warm;32;20;ESE;14;51%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;6;57%;28%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;24;A stray shower;30;23;NE;10;73%;56%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-9;-13;A little icy mix;0;-1;SW;26;71%;78%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Periods of sun;33;22;Afternoon showers;31;24;NE;12;74%;89%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow to rain;2;0;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;S;15;74%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;21;Clouds and sunshine;27;21;N;17;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;9;6;Milder with a shower;16;11;S;11;90%;81%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;32;25;High clouds, breezy;34;26;NE;23;67%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;18;14;A shower and t-storm;17;10;S;18;92%;98%;1

Denver, United States;Warmer;15;-1;Cooler;5;-8;SW;9;59%;17%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;18;Hazy sun;28;15;NW;9;63%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;9;73%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Snow this morning;5;2;A couple of showers;9;2;W;28;83%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Partly sunny;8;2;NNE;8;50%;5%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;16;10;WNW;15;69%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;23;16;Mostly cloudy;21;16;ESE;11;89%;35%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm or two;22;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;16;ESE;7;83%;80%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;20;Lots of sun, nice;29;21;E;16;61%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing and cold;-8;-13;A little snow;-3;-4;SSE;17;88%;94%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;9;57%;6%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;ENE;9;60%;15%;4

Honolulu, United States;More sun than clouds;26;19;Some sun;26;19;ENE;4;67%;34%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;29;19;SE;11;55%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cool with rain;11;8;Cool with rain;12;6;NE;18;84%;99%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;10;9;A thick cloud cover;13;7;NNE;9;88%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;11;73%;80%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;NNW;11;60%;13%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A strong t-storm;24;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;14;N;10;72%;66%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-4;Rain, snow;6;-1;WNW;7;54%;95%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;20;12;Abundant sunshine;20;9;NNE;7;62%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;8;WSW;6;69%;38%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;32;18;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNE;21;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, colder;1;-7;More clouds than sun;0;-2;SSE;13;54%;76%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;N;12;57%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;8;71%;92%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;27;17;Hazy sun;27;16;NNW;7;64%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;NE;6;77%;100%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;16;4;Afternoon showers;13;5;SSW;14;69%;99%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunshine and warm;34;26;Partly sunny;33;25;SW;10;68%;32%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;25;20;Partly sunny;23;20;SSE;9;76%;26%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sun;13;8;NNW;9;77%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;6;1;An afternoon shower;9;3;W;20;91%;66%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Clouds breaking;18;8;NNE;7;77%;5%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;25;Clearing;29;25;SSW;9;74%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;11;-5;Increasing clouds;9;1;W;7;80%;3%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;32;27;Nice with some sun;32;27;ENE;16;64%;6%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with t-storms;27;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;NNE;9;84%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;32;24;Showers around;31;23;ESE;7;65%;76%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy p.m. showers;26;17;Cooler with clearing;20;15;SSE;19;79%;56%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. thunderstorm;21;6;A t-storm around;21;7;W;8;44%;80%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;26;22;A couple of showers;25;23;ENE;21;72%;98%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;-2;-6;Turning cloudy;-2;-3;S;16;63%;25%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;37;25;Sunny and breezy;33;25;ENE;27;60%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;NE;16;53%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;-7;-16;Cold;-12;-12;SSE;4;63%;41%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-12;Cold, an a.m. flurry;-5;-7;S;10;70%;47%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;20;Rain and drizzle;27;21;N;7;75%;61%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;High clouds;27;12;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NE;20;53%;7%;10

New York, United States;Morning snow;1;-7;Sunny, but cold;-1;-3;SSW;12;38%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;9;SE;11;71%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds breaking;-12;-20;An afternoon flurry;-3;-4;S;22;88%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;7;1;Sunshine;10;0;SSE;8;60%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow;-5;-5;P.M. snow showers;-2;-5;NNE;7;68%;74%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;-10;-19;Cold;-10;-11;SE;10;58%;26%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;30;25;High clouds;30;24;ENE;7;69%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;A passing shower;32;24;NNW;12;66%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;29;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;ENE;9;66%;69%;8

Paris, France;A couple of showers;7;3;Periods of rain;10;4;W;16;64%;99%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Increasingly windy;30;16;S;26;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;Turning sunny, nice;32;23;SW;8;57%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A t-storm or two;29;23;NNW;27;87%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny;33;18;ESE;9;49%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;Mostly sunny;4;-2;S;10;57%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;0;-10;Snow showers;2;-16;N;5;92%;76%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;S;13;67%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;16;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;N;10;71%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;E;12;63%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;2;1;Breezy in the a.m.;6;1;NE;32;56%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;0;-3;Periods of snow;-1;-2;S;17;82%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;25;23;A p.m. t-storm;26;22;NE;9;78%;94%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds;17;8;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;6;51%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;13;0;Partly sunny, cool;11;-2;NNE;11;69%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder with some sun;-10;-17;Cloudy, quite cold;-8;-9;ESE;6;79%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;12;7;Partly sunny;12;6;ENE;10;78%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;25;16;A passing shower;28;17;ENE;18;53%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;E;19;73%;96%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;23;17;Partly sunny;24;17;N;10;81%;32%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;ENE;7;43%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;33;16;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;SW;13;43%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;33;21;An afternoon shower;30;22;N;16;71%;91%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;14;1;Increasing clouds;13;5;NNW;8;76%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;7;2;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;S;13;77%;41%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;Clouds and sun;4;-5;S;7;64%;28%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;4;Cloudy;9;5;NW;10;50%;26%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;NNE;16;73%;96%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and colder;4;1;A couple of showers;6;2;SE;13;87%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;29;24;Sunshine, a shower;29;23;ENE;22;67%;96%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Chilly with snow;-2;-3;Snow showers;1;-3;NE;6;92%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Winds subsiding;27;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;S;14;80%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;18;16;A shower or two;18;16;ENE;13;68%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold;-4;-11;Intermittent snow;-1;-3;S;14;81%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A morning shower;7;-2;Sunshine;7;0;ESE;8;79%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;15;8;Partly sunny, mild;13;2;E;13;52%;32%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;11;3;Clearing;11;3;E;8;24%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;21;12;Mostly sunny;19;14;NE;6;76%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;A touch of rain;18;8;Periods of rain;16;7;E;7;63%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;7;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-1;NNE;11;61%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;-5;-10;Not as cold;0;-1;SSW;18;64%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with rain;12;10;Afternoon showers;13;11;WNW;36;73%;100%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;14;8;Breezy;13;10;NW;32;74%;81%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-10;-27;Mostly sunny;-11;-30;NNW;9;86%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A passing shower;7;-3;Bit of rain, snow;2;1;ESE;8;73%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;2;-3;Mostly sunny;3;-3;S;8;54%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, very warm;32;19;Sunny and very warm;32;17;NNE;6;49%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;-2;-4;More clouds than sun;-2;-5;S;18;51%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;1;-6;More clouds than sun;0;-5;SSW;14;73%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;16;14;Warmer;22;17;N;20;59%;6%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;WSW;7;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;5;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-7;NE;3;46%;2%;2

