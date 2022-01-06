Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, January 6, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;Humid;32;25;SSW;11;79%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;NNW;6;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;15;7;Clearing;15;5;NE;13;75%;15%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A few showers;12;7;Partly sunny;11;7;WSW;13;54%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, mist;6;2;A couple of showers;6;2;WNW;22;79%;97%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-18;-21;Very cold;-16;-19;NNE;6;80%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;12;-2;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;E;13;52%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-12;-17;Low clouds;-2;-3;SSW;16;66%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;E;13;48%;30%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A couple of showers;17;11;E;9;78%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;23;17;Mainly cloudy;23;17;NNW;14;65%;28%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Partly sunny;18;5;NNE;8;61%;4%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SE;8;68%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;28;17;Partly sunny;28;19;ESE;9;58%;5%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;35;24;Sun, some clouds;33;23;S;7;52%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;11;1;Variable cloudiness;11;5;WNW;12;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;5;-7;Partly sunny, mild;6;-6;NNW;7;59%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A touch of rain;4;-2;Variable clouds;4;0;ENE;7;61%;51%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;3;-1;Snow to rain;3;-1;SW;14;71%;84%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;9;Rather cloudy;21;7;SE;9;53%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNW;21;81%;91%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;6;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-5;SSE;9;67%;49%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mainly cloudy, mist;5;2;A couple of showers;6;1;WNW;16;69%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;15;4;Cooler;5;0;ENE;14;57%;94%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;6;-5;Mostly sunny;3;-6;SE;6;54%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Partly sunny;29;21;ESE;14;55%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;32;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NNE;10;37%;36%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;11;-2;Sunshine;10;-3;NW;10;56%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;20;11;Hazy sun;20;10;NNW;7;60%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SE;22;54%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partial sunshine;30;19;E;5;52%;5%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;9;76%;29%;4

Chicago, United States;Afternoon flurries;-8;-15;Frigid;-9;-12;S;13;68%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Periods of sun;31;24;SSE;12;70%;58%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;1;-1;Snow to rain;3;1;SW;17;87%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Not as warm;27;21;Some sun, less humid;27;21;N;17;48%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Breezy;5;-5;Sunny, but cool;10;6;SSE;12;54%;25%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;NE;22;66%;59%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;19;11;An afternoon shower;19;14;SE;14;89%;92%;1

Denver, United States;Colder with flurries;-3;-6;Hazy sun and milder;12;0;S;12;40%;6%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;26;16;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NW;9;62%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. t-storms;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;8;80%;91%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;9;1;A couple of showers;5;4;SW;22;82%;98%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;9;2;Rain and drizzle;9;6;NNW;8;42%;64%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;10;Periods of sun;15;12;ENE;9;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Showers around;23;17;SE;13;85%;87%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;17;NE;9;87%;82%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;20;E;11;66%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little a.m. snow;-7;-10;Periods of sun, cold;-7;-14;NW;18;80%;27%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;ESE;6;62%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;24;15;Sunny and nice;22;14;E;13;62%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;N;6;68%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;27;18;Sunshine;28;18;SE;11;56%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower in the p.m.;14;6;Cool with rain;12;10;ENE;11;89%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;16;12;A morning shower;12;9;ENE;11;88%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;14;75%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;29;22;Hazy sun;29;24;WNW;9;61%;29%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;22;16;A strong t-storm;23;16;E;10;76%;89%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Low clouds;5;-5;Cloudy with rain;7;2;NNW;7;66%;93%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, a shower;19;14;Mostly sunny;20;10;ENE;12;63%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A brief shower;18;10;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SSE;5;73%;33%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;18;NNE;17;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;5;0;Mostly sunny;1;-4;WSW;17;57%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;24;A shower or two;30;24;NNE;14;59%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing and warm;33;23;Clearing and warm;34;24;SW;7;60%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;25;16;Hazy sun;27;16;NNW;8;61%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;5;71%;84%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon rain;14;4;Afternoon rain;14;4;SW;13;68%;90%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy and less humid;36;25;Hazy sun;33;26;SSW;10;70%;9%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;24;20;Nice with some sun;23;20;SSE;10;76%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;14;10;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;15;74%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;7;3;Showers around;6;2;WSW;17;77%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;22;9;Partly sunny;17;11;ESE;8;72%;6%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;33;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SW;10;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;8;-3;Mostly sunny;11;-4;NNE;9;73%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;32;27;Clouds and sun, nice;32;27;NE;15;64%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;33;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;N;8;84%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;E;8;60%;17%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm or two;29;19;Downpours;28;17;SSW;22;70%;100%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;8;A p.m. t-storm;22;7;SW;8;55%;80%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;26;20;A shower or two;26;22;ENE;10;72%;91%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;1;-11;Increasing clouds;-2;-6;WSW;19;58%;22%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;38;25;High clouds, breezy;33;25;ENE;25;60%;3%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;ENE;17;55%;5%;10

Montreal, Canada;Snow;-3;-10;A little snow;-7;-16;W;7;75%;94%;0

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-10;W;17;90%;60%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;21;Hazy sunshine;28;22;W;9;67%;69%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;27;12;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;NE;20;60%;44%;9

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;4;-1;Windy, morning snow;2;-5;WNW;31;56%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;E;9;74%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-14;-18;Low clouds breaking;-12;-15;SE;7;79%;31%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;Sun and some clouds;9;0;SW;13;44%;40%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and cold;-8;-16;Periods of snow;-2;-4;N;11;81%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-4;-12;Mostly cloudy;-10;-19;WNW;17;67%;28%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;SSE;6;69%;88%;9

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;31;23;A passing shower;32;23;NNW;12;68%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;28;23;A little p.m. rain;30;23;NE;11;70%;73%;8

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;5;4;A couple of showers;8;4;NW;17;57%;97%;2

Perth, Australia;Warm, turning breezy;35;19;Very hot;36;24;ESE;21;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;SSW;8;63%;31%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this morning;31;24;Showers;31;23;NNW;19;74%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny;33;17;ESE;10;51%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;2;-4;Snow to rain;3;0;SW;12;58%;95%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;-1;-11;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-16;ESE;2;40%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;19;11;ESE;13;71%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A.M. rain, clearing;16;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;ENE;8;77%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;ENE;13;68%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;6;2;A little snow;4;2;E;24;70%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;0;-4;Periods of sun;0;-3;S;15;72%;52%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A downpour;29;23;A t-storm or two;25;23;WNW;10;85%;98%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;17;7;Partly sunny;16;7;ESE;6;53%;0%;2

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;12;3;Mostly sunny;13;0;NNE;11;71%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow this morning;-1;-14;Colder with snow;-11;-14;W;11;76%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;13;9;A little a.m. rain;13;7;NW;14;89%;66%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;28;16;Periods of sun, nice;28;17;ENE;18;56%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray a.m. shower;28;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;ESE;14;72%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;23;17;Partly sunny, humid;23;17;WSW;9;86%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;Increasing clouds;22;10;NE;8;51%;11%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;28;15;Sunny and nice;30;16;SW;12;40%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;32;21;A passing shower;30;21;N;13;69%;81%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;12;5;Plenty of sun;15;1;ENE;8;78%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Breezy with rain;9;8;A couple of showers;9;2;SW;31;85%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;Mostly sunny;2;-9;W;6;39%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Partly sunny;9;4;NE;12;55%;11%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;14;76%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;15;1;Cooler;6;2;SE;9;82%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;24;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;E;19;71%;96%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, colder;-5;-9;Chilly with snow;-2;-3;ESE;6;67%;98%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;27;22;Humid;26;22;NNE;25;77%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;17;14;A morning shower;17;16;ENE;16;75%;74%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-3;-5;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-13;SSW;16;75%;19%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Decreasing clouds;6;0;NNE;9;85%;26%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;3;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;NW;14;47%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;9;3;Hazy sunshine;9;3;NNW;8;26%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;13;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;S;8;68%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, mild;25;8;A touch of rain;19;8;SSE;8;54%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little snow, cold;4;-1;Sunshine;7;1;NNW;16;54%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Squalls in the p.m.;-1;-8;Sun and some clouds;-5;-10;WNW;26;59%;26%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;10;Cooler with rain;12;11;W;19;74%;100%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;13;6;Some sun, a shower;14;8;WNW;22;72%;66%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up;-9;-27;Mostly sunny;-9;-28;E;8;77%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow, then rain;3;1;Rain and drizzle;3;-3;NE;12;76%;68%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;5;-3;Mostly sunny;3;-3;S;7;64%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Very warm;32;17;N;6;47%;3%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;1;-5;Increasing clouds;-1;-4;SW;16;56%;55%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;1;-5;Thickening clouds;1;-5;SSW;16;70%;9%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;15;11;Breezy;17;13;SSE;30;72%;57%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Brilliant sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;18;WNW;7;47%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;5;-5;Partial sunshine;3;-6;NE;3;49%;1%;2

