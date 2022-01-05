Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, January 5, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A downpour;31;26;Showers around;32;26;SSW;10;78%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;21;14;Partly sunny, windy;23;15;NNW;32;53%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;13;5;Clouds and sunshine;15;6;ENE;7;83%;18%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Winds subsiding;15;8;A p.m. shower or two;12;5;W;10;63%;69%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers, some heavy;8;2;Mostly cloudy, mist;6;2;SSW;12;82%;92%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-17;-22;Very cold;-18;-21;NNE;5;82%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A p.m. shower or two;10;3;Mostly sunny;10;0;ESE;9;57%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clearing;-14;-18;Cloudy;-9;-15;S;13;67%;35%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy in the p.m.;35;22;Clouds and sun;34;22;SSE;17;47%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly cloudy;17;11;SSE;9;81%;26%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with some sun;23;19;Clearing;25;19;SE;18;64%;61%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;NW;17;57%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;10;72%;87%;6

Bangalore, India;Some sun;27;18;Variable cloudiness;28;17;E;9;57%;5%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;34;23;Partly sunny;33;22;S;7;53%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A little a.m. rain;13;2;Mostly sunny;11;2;NNW;16;55%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;4;-6;Partly sunny, mild;5;-7;ESE;8;40%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;16;2;A touch of rain;6;-1;W;12;74%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-2;SSW;12;65%;7%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds limiting sun;21;10;Rain and drizzle;20;10;SE;10;69%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;29;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNW;17;77%;91%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with rain;7;2;Rain and snow shower;6;-5;NW;23;65%;80%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;5;2;Mainly cloudy, mist;5;2;SSW;11;79%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;15;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;4;W;11;81%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;8;2;Decreasing clouds;8;-5;WNW;14;48%;17%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;E;15;47%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;18;Nice with some sun;28;19;NE;9;40%;44%;11

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;9;0;A morning shower;11;-2;NNW;13;48%;40%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;19;11;Cloudy;20;11;NW;7;63%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Hazy sun;22;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;SE;20;61%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;SE;4;42%;3%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;28;21;Sunny;31;23;NE;10;76%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy;-6;-10;Brisk and very cold;-7;-15;WNW;27;64%;43%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;22;Mostly cloudy;32;24;ESE;15;69%;66%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers of rain/snow;3;-2;Mostly sunny;1;-2;SSW;8;67%;40%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;28;21;NNE;15;49%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;18;2;Breezy in the a.m.;6;-4;NNE;21;45%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;33;25;A shower or two;34;26;NE;20;65%;69%;6

Delhi, India;Occasional a.m. rain;15;10;A passing shower;18;13;SE;11;91%;93%;2

Denver, United States;Rain/snow showers;5;-17;Colder;-1;-4;SSW;10;79%;22%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;26;15;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NW;9;66%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;SSW;9;78%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;5;0;A little a.m. rain;8;1;WSW;25;84%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;12;0;Cloudy and mild;11;6;NW;7;40%;86%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;16;11;A little a.m. rain;16;10;WNW;18;70%;57%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;23;16;Rain and drizzle;23;18;SSE;10;90%;75%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;17;ENE;8;83%;94%;4

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;28;18;NE;7;63%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of snow;-1;-6;Colder;-4;-10;WNW;21;81%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;32;24;A t-shower in spots;32;24;SE;8;63%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;23;16;Nice with sunshine;24;15;ENE;14;63%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;26;20;A shower in the p.m.;27;19;NNE;5;69%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;28;16;SE;10;51%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cool with rain;12;6;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;NNE;7;84%;96%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;15;11;Mild with some sun;17;10;SW;17;70%;26%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;13;77%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;24;S;11;50%;14%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NNE;11;66%;98%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little a.m. snow;3;-7;Low clouds;6;-1;NW;9;51%;62%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;23;14;A passing shower;22;14;SE;10;67%;98%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;17;9;Mostly cloudy;17;8;W;6;73%;21%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny;30;16;N;14;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;WSW;12;77%;89%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;13;54%;33%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;High clouds;33;23;SW;6;60%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;24;15;Hazy sun;25;15;NNW;7;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;5;70%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;16;4;Afternoon rain;13;4;ESE;14;68%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy and very warm;35;24;Warm with some sun;33;25;SSW;9;66%;4%;6

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;23;20;Inc. clouds;23;20;S;11;77%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;14;9;Inc. clouds;15;10;NNW;12;67%;21%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine;6;-2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;3;WSW;15;83%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;ESE;7;53%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;29;25;Cloudy;30;26;S;10;76%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;9;0;Mostly sunny;9;-2;NE;6;72%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;32;28;A t-storm around;32;28;NE;19;63%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;25;Showers, mainly late;30;24;SE;8;80%;98%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Decreasing clouds;30;22;E;8;64%;30%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;17;A couple of t-storms;23;19;N;14;77%;100%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;25;8;An afternoon shower;24;8;WNW;8;37%;80%;5

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;25;19;Periods of sun;26;20;W;11;68%;16%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;3;-3;Rain/snow showers;1;-6;WNW;19;77%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;37;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;25;ENE;24;64%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ENE;15;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds, a flurry;1;-4;A little p.m. snow;-3;-10;WSW;10;75%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Periods of snow;-5;-5;A little snow;1;-4;SW;9;86%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;31;24;Hazy sun;29;22;NNW;9;65%;6%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;12;A stray t-shower;26;15;NNE;19;59%;91%;11

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;8;2;Turning out cloudy;3;0;N;14;36%;82%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;9;80%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-18;Cloudy and colder;-15;-20;S;11;75%;4%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;7;1;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;SE;6;62%;60%;2

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-7;Cold with sunshine;-5;-13;N;7;66%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;3;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-12;WNW;18;74%;81%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-shower in spots;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;SE;5;70%;69%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;31;23;A shower in spots;32;23;NNW;14;66%;61%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;A little p.m. rain;28;23;ENE;9;78%;89%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;6;2;Inc. clouds;6;3;SSW;8;56%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm, turning breezy;36;17;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;SE;19;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;SSW;9;61%;19%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A few p.m. showers;31;22;A little a.m. rain;32;24;N;21;80%;87%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;33;17;Partly sunny;32;18;SE;10;53%;14%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy, a.m. showers;4;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-4;SW;14;56%;47%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;4;-12;Sunny and colder;-2;-21;E;6;52%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;12;Periods of rain;19;11;NNE;13;78%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;16;6;A.M. rain, clearing;16;6;SE;12;81%;86%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;NE;13;63%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, rain mixing in;5;4;Very windy;6;2;SSE;53;76%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;3;0;A little snow;1;-4;WNW;21;80%;93%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;31;24;A downpour;29;23;WNW;12;81%;100%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;Plenty of sun;17;6;N;10;61%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Breezy, p.m. rain;16;8;A couple of showers;12;3;NNE;10;68%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;2;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-9;WNW;9;74%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Overcast;13;11;Decreasing clouds;13;9;W;9;89%;30%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;15;59%;14%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;A passing shower;28;23;E;17;71%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and delightful;24;16;Mostly sunny;23;17;SW;10;81%;43%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;A t-storm around;21;10;Clouds and sun;21;9;ENE;9;58%;17%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;SW;13;45%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;30;21;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;NNE;11;71%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;12;4;A thick cloud cover;13;4;NNW;9;83%;19%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain/snow showers;3;1;Milder with rain;9;7;SSW;15;84%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;2;-5;Plenty of sunshine;3;-9;WNW;8;34%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Morning rain, cloudy;11;6;Mostly cloudy;8;5;WNW;16;52%;9%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;12;75%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;12;1;Variable cloudiness;14;2;WNW;9;67%;27%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;A couple of showers;29;24;E;13;68%;98%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Morning snow showers;0;-7;Mostly sunny, colder;-4;-9;WNW;11;67%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with showers;24;22;A couple of showers;26;23;NE;23;74%;95%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;21;16;Mostly cloudy;18;16;ENE;16;76%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, rain mixing in;0;-3;A little snow;-1;-6;W;16;69%;96%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Rain and drizzle;7;2;WNW;8;92%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;11;1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;1;NNW;8;52%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;10;-1;Plenty of sunshine;9;2;NNE;8;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;An afternoon shower;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;12;SSE;6;70%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and mild;24;6;Mild with rain;20;8;ENE;11;63%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;7;-1;Cold with a shower;4;-1;N;12;68%;57%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy;5;-5;Colder with flurries;-1;-8;NNW;27;66%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Clouds and sun;18;10;W;16;51%;26%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;Cooler;13;7;WSW;16;73%;30%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-11;-28;Mostly cloudy;-10;-27;E;11;68%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow;1;-2;A little icy mix;3;1;SSE;8;100%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cooler, morning rain;7;3;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;NW;17;41%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;31;19;Sunny and very warm;33;16;ENE;7;49%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain/snow showers;2;0;A little snow;1;-5;WNW;16;70%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;5;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-5;WNW;22;89%;55%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;19;13;Rather cloudy, windy;17;13;SSE;34;80%;93%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sun;33;18;WNW;8;47%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny intervals;4;-5;Abundant sunshine;3;-8;NE;3;45%;1%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather