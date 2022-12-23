WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... New London County in southern Connecticut... Northern Middlesex County in southern Connecticut... * Until 245 PM EST. * At 218 PM EST, showers with isolated thunderstorms producing damaging winds were located along a line extending from near Hebron to near Fishers Island, moving north at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Colchester, East Hampton, Groton, Old Saybrook, Salem, Chester, Mystic, Waterford, East Lyme, Ledyard, Griswold and East Haddam. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather