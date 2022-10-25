WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

956 AM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING...

Fog has lingered across parts of this area, with some patches of

dense fog. This has resulted in visibilities as low as a half

mile or less in some locations.

Exercise caution if driving this morning and utilize your low

beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather