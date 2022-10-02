WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 2, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

547 PM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in

vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, and for Monday afternoon and

early evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations

near the waterfront and shoreline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

