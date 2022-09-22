WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

848 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Middlesex

and east central New Haven Counties through 930 AM EDT...

At 847 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

North Madison, or 7 miles northeast of Guilford, moving northeast at

45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Middletown, Guilford, Clinton, East Hampton, Durham, Chester, North

Branford, Portland, East Haddam, Haddam, Westbrook, Killingworth,

Lyme, North Madison and Lake Pocotopaug--East Hampton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4143 7236 4142 7243 4141 7241 4141 7242

4140 7242 4139 7238 4139 7237 4138 7236

4138 7238 4128 7270 4138 7280 4142 7276

4142 7274 4143 7274 4161 7255

TIME...MOT...LOC 1247Z 244DEG 40KT 4138 7262

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

