WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service New York NY 633 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW LONDON COUNTY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD ADVISORY... Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT Tuesday for portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. _____