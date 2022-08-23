WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 616 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Middlesex and northeastern New Haven Counties through 715 PM EDT... At 616 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wallingford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Guilford, East Hampton, Durham, Chester, Hamden, Cheshire, North Haven, North Branford, Cromwell, Portland, East Haddam and Haddam. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4153 7244 4143 7242 4142 7243 4141 7242 4141 7241 4140 7242 4139 7242 4140 7243 4139 7245 4136 7286 4155 7292 4156 7287 4154 7285 4156 7285 4156 7283 4155 7282 4156 7281 4161 7248 TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 259DEG 17KT 4147 7281 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather