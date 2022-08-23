WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

420 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

county, New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Waterbury, Wolcott and Middlebury.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...A portion of northwestern Connecticut, including the

following county, Litchfield.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT.

- At 422 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

Thomaston, Oakville, Woodbury Center, Terryville, Northwest

Harwinton, Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Delano

Field, Reynolds Bridge, Northfield, Plymouth Green,

Minortown, Bethlehem Village, Hancock, Tolles,

Hotchkissville, Roraback Lodge and North Woodbury.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern New

Haven County through 500 PM EDT...

At 422 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Middlebury, or near Waterbury, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Waterbury, Naugatuck, Southbury, Wolcott, Cheshire and Middlebury.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4163 7294 4160 7293 4156 7295 4156 7289

4147 7324 4151 7325 4151 7316 4156 7316

4157 7309 4159 7308 4159 7306 4161 7305

4161 7302 4163 7302 4164 7298 4164 7295

TIME...MOT...LOC 2022Z 247DEG 11KT 4155 7311

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather