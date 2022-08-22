WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

150 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

county, Middlesex.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Middletown, East Hampton, Durham, Chester, Portland, East

Haddam, Haddam, Killingworth, Lake Pocotopaug--East Hampton,

Higganum and Moodus.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather