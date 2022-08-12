WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 920 PM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline tonight. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline Saturday Night. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline tonight, with up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Brief and localized minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline Saturday tonight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY\/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13\/01 AM 9.6\/10.1 1.7\/ 2.2 0.7\/ 1.1 0 MINOR 13\/01 PM 9.1\/ 9.6 1.2\/ 1.7 0.4\/ 0.9 1 NONE 14\/02 AM 9.2\/ 9.7 1.3\/ 1.8 0.6\/ 1.1 0 MINOR 14\/02 PM 9.0\/ 9.5 1.1\/ 1.6 0.2\/ 0.8 0 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT 13\/12 AM 8.9\/ 9.4 1.6\/ 2.0 0.7\/ 1.1 0 MINOR 13\/01 PM 8.2\/ 8.7 0.9\/ 1.4 0.5\/ 1.0 0 NONE 14\/02 AM 8.6\/ 9.1 1.3\/ 1.8 0.9\/ 1.4 0 MINOR 14\/02 PM 8.2\/ 8.7 0.9\/ 1.4 0.4\/ 0.9 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT 12\/11 PM 4.7\/ 5.2 0.8\/ 1.3 0.2\/ 0.8 0 NONE 13\/11 AM 4.0\/ 4.5 0.0\/ 0.5 0.1\/ 0.6 0 NONE 14\/12 AM 4.6\/ 5.1 0.6\/ 1.1 0.2\/ 0.7 0 NONE 14\/12 PM 4.0\/ 4.5 0.1\/ 0.6 0.2\/ 0.7 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT 13\/01 AM 9.2\/ 9.7 1.4\/ 1.9 0.2\/ 0.8 1 NONE 13\/01 PM 8.9\/ 9.4 1.1\/ 1.6 0.4\/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 14\/02 AM 9.1\/ 9.6 1.3\/ 1.8 0.4\/ 0.9 0 NONE 14\/02 PM 8.9\/ 9.4 1.1\/ 1.6 0.4\/ 0.9 0 NONE _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather