WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 635 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING BEFORE 830AM... Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of Southern New London County in Connecticut. Visibilities will be reduced to a half mile or less. Motorists should proceed with caution and drive extra carefully when encountering these conditions. Leave extra distance between vehicles. Use low beam headlights. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather