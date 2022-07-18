WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut...

Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey...

Bronx County in southeastern New York...

New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York...

Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Yonkers, Stamford, New Rochelle, White Plains, East Tremont, Port

Chester, Rye, Dobbs Ferry, Harlem, Greenwich, Riverdale, Co-op

City, Fort Lee, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville, Hawthorne, City

Island, Mount Vernon and Eastchester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

areas and low lying spots.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

