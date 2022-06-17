WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

340 PM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW LONDON COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather