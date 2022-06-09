WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

810 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 815 AM EDT this morning for

portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including

the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In

southeast New York, Putnam and Westchester.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small

stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather