SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

207 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield

and southeastern New Haven Counties through 245 PM EDT...

At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bridgeport, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bridgeport, New Haven, Milford, Shelton, Guilford, Fairfield, Hamden,

Stratford, Trumbull, Cheshire, Branford, Westport, North Haven,

Monroe and Seymour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4124 7267 4123 7271 4123 7276 4125 7278

4123 7289 4125 7292 4119 7300 4120 7305

4117 7310 4114 7309 4116 7317 4110 7325

4112 7329 4111 7331 4121 7339 4147 7290

TIME...MOT...LOC 1807Z 239DEG 29KT 4117 7324

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

