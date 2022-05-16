WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 653 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather