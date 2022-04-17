WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

