AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

946 PM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in southern Connecticut,

Fairfield. In southeast New York, Bronx, New York (Manhattan) and

Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 946 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

heavy rain and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and

1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

