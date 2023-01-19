CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 416 AM EST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a coating to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, especially over higher elevations. * WHERE...Hampden, Hartford, and Southern Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather