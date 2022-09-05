CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

640 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and Rhode Island,

including the following counties, in northern Connecticut,

Windham. In Rhode Island, Kent and Washington.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 637 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across portions of

eastern Connecticut. This heavy rainfall will gradually move

east into portions of central and southern Rhode Island this

evening.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Warwick, Coventry, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North

Kingstown, Plainfield, Killingly, East Greenwich, Brooklyn,

Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond, Exeter, West Greenwich,

Canterbury and Sterling.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

