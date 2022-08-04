CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 408 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, until 11 PM EDT this evening. An Air Quality Action day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection website at: https:\/\/bit.ly\/2oYLOwI _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather