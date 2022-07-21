CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1001 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible This

Afternoon into Early This Evening...

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon

into early this evening across portions of northern Connecticut

and in western, central and northern Massachusetts. Some may

become locally severe, producing primarily damaging straight-line

wind gusts and brief torrential rainfall. However, hail up to one

inch in diameter and a brief tornado can't be ruled out in severe

thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in eastern New York and

into western portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut as soon as

noon, then moving east-northeast through this afternoon and early

tonight. The period of greatest strong to severe thunderstorm

risk is between 200 and 800 PM.

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive statements and

warnings, and stay tuned to local media, televison and radio

outlets on this developing weather situation.

