CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

236 PM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Windham, southern Bristol, northeastern Washington, Newport, Kent,

southwestern Providence and southeastern Bristol Counties through 315

PM EDT...

At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Plainfield, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Fall River, Warwick, Coventry, West Warwick, North Kingstown,

Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Portsmouth, Killingly, Middletown,

Tiverton, East Greenwich, Brooklyn, Hopkinton, Richmond, Exeter, West

Greenwich, Jamestown and Canterbury.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your

safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

LAT...LON 4155 7178 4164 7179 4165 7205 4173 7205

4178 7196 4170 7146 4166 7144 4169 7143

4167 7131 4170 7129 4168 7123 4164 7135

4164 7130 4163 7131 4165 7127 4169 7113

4149 7118 4149 7119 4164 7122 4148 7124

TIME...MOT...LOC 1835Z 281DEG 40KT 4169 7193

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

