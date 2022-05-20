CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

352 PM EDT Fri May 20 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection has issued an

Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM to 11 PM

EDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Action day means that Ground Level Ozone

concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy

standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut

Department of Environmental Protection website at:

https://bit.ly/2oYLOwI

