CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

644 PM EST Thu Jan 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of an inch or less and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and Columbia, western Ulster,

and Greene Counties in eastern New York.

* WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute today and the

Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will mix with freezing rain and snow

late this afternoon, then change to all rain or drizzle

tonight as temperatures slowly rise through the 30s. Rain and

snow showers will persist on Friday, with minor snow

accumulations likely, especially Friday morning over higher

terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

