CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 211 PM EST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Rain will continue across the area into this evening, with temperatures ranging mostly from 32 to 36 degrees. With temperatures just above freezing, any icing will be highly localized, and therefore the advisory has been cancelled. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and Columbia, western Ulster, and Greene Counties in eastern New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will mix with freezing rain and snow late this afternoon, then change to all rain or drizzle tonight as temperatures slowly rise through the 30s. Rain and snow showers will persist on Friday, with minor snow accumulations likely, especially Friday morning over higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.