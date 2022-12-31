CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

446 PM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS EVENING...

Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will occur this evening.

Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter mile at times.

Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and

drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low beam

headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.

