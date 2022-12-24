CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 1235 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and higher elevations of the eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, southern Taconics and southwest Adirondacks of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather