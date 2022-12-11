CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 240 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and the Capital Region, the Saratoga region, the mid Hudson Valley and Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roadways, along with reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates between 0.50 and 0.75 of an inch per hour will be possible at times during the afternoon which could result in more hazardous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather