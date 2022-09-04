CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

534 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Litchfield

County through 615 PM EDT...

At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Thomaston, or near Wolcott, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Thomaston, Litchfield, Terryville, Northwest Harwinton, Watertown,

Plymouth, Harwinton, Bethlehem, Morris, Bantam, Grappaville, Haight

Vineyard, Pequabuck, Reynolds Bridge, Hancock, East Litchfield,

Plymouth Green, Northfield, Terryville Station and Delano Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4165 7331 4179 7322 4179 7301 4164 7298

4163 7301 4163 7302 4161 7302 4161 7306

4159 7306

TIME...MOT...LOC 2134Z 275DEG 20KT 4167 7305

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

