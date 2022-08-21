CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

828 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

AND NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT...

Moderate to severe drought conditions across the Berkshires and

northwestern Connecticut will result in elevated fire weather

concerns today.

Relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 45 percent this

afternoon, with southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to

around 15 mph.

Any fire that ignites can easily and rapidly spread in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather