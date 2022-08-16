CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 337 AM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS AND NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT... Significant drought conditions will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. RH values will drop to near 35 percent this afternoon with east to northeast winds gusting 15 to 20 mph. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather