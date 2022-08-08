CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

131 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Litchfield County through 200 PM EDT...

At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Woodbury Center, or near Southbury, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 30 to 35 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Oakville, Woodbury Center, Watertown, Woodbury, Allentown, Minortown,

North Woodbury, Hancock, Tolles, Pomeraug, Delano Field and

Terryville Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding of low lying areas. Do not drive

your vehicle through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4151 7330 4152 7330 4167 7299 4164 7298

4163 7302 4161 7302 4161 7306 4159 7306

4159 7308 4157 7310 4156 7316 4151 7316

TIME...MOT...LOC 1730Z 243DEG 22KT 4154 7322

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

