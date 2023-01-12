CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

881 FPUS51 KOKX 120826

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

CTZ005-121600-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ009-121600-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-121600-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ010-121600-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-121600-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-121600-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-121600-

Northern New London-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-121600-

Southern New London-

325 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

