CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

648 FPUS51 KOKX 120746

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

CTZ005-121500-

Northern Fairfield-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-121500-

Southern Fairfield-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-121500-

Northern New Haven-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ010-121500-

Southern New Haven-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-121500-

Northern Middlesex-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-121500-

Southern Middlesex-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-121500-

Northern New London-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-121500-

Southern New London-

245 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather