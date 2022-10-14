CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New London-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

323 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

