CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ 279 FPUS51 KOKX 120621 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 CTZ005-120800- Northern Fairfield- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ009-120800- Southern Fairfield- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ006-120800- Northern New Haven- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ010-120800- Southern New Haven- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ007-120800- Northern Middlesex- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ011-120800- Southern Middlesex- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ008-120800- Northern New London- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ012-120800- Southern New London- 220 AM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$