CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

_____

543 FPUS51 KOKX 060726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

CTZ005-062000-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ009-062000-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-062000-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ010-062000-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-062000-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ011-062000-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-062000-

Northern New London-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ012-062000-

Southern New London-

325 AM EDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather