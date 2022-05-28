CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022

_____

932 FPUS51 KOKX 280737

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

CTZ005-282030-

Northern Fairfield-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-282030-

Southern Fairfield-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-282030-

Northern New Haven-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-282030-

Southern New Haven-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-282030-

Northern Middlesex-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-282030-

Southern Middlesex-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-282030-

Northern New London-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-282030-

Southern New London-

337 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather