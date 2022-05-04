CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

588 FPUS51 KOKX 040742

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

CTZ005-042000-

Northern Fairfield-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ009-042000-

Southern Fairfield-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-042000-

Northern New Haven-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-042000-

Southern New Haven-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-042000-

Northern Middlesex-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-042000-

Southern Middlesex-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-042000-

Northern New London-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-042000-

Southern New London-

342 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

