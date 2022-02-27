CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 505 FPUS51 KOKX 270815 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 CTZ005-272100- Northern Fairfield- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ009-272100- Southern Fairfield- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ006-272100- Northern New Haven- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ010-272100- Southern New Haven- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ007-272100- Northern Middlesex- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ011-272100- Southern Middlesex- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ008-272100- Northern New London- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ012-272100- Southern New London- 314 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather