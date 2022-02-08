CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

808 FPUS51 KOKX 080848

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

CTZ005-082100-

Northern Fairfield-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain with

patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ009-082100-

Southern Fairfield-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain with

patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ006-082100-

Northern New Haven-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain with

patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ010-082100-

Southern New Haven-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain

this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ007-082100-

Northern Middlesex-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ011-082100-

Southern Middlesex-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ008-082100-

Northern New London-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ012-082100-

Southern New London-

347 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

