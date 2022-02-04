CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

450 FPUS51 KOKX 040900

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

CTZ005-042100-

Northern Fairfield-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain,

rain with a chance of light sleet this afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening. Much cooler with lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-042100-

Southern Fairfield-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain

and rain with light sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

evening. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with lows

around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-042100-

Northern New Haven-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain,

rain with a chance of light sleet this afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening. Much cooler with lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-042100-

Southern New Haven-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Much cooler with lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-042100-

Northern Middlesex-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain

and rain with light sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Much cooler with lows around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-042100-

Southern Middlesex-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and freezing rain this

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Much cooler with lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-042100-

Northern New London-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then freezing rain and rain this

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Much cooler with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-042100-

Southern New London-

359 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and freezing rain this

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of light

sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Much cooler with lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

